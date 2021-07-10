Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.42% of Ultralife worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.35 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.