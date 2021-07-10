Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Ultralife worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultralife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ULBI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

