UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) versus Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Critical Analysis

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UniCredit and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 8 8 0 2.50 Iberdrola 2 6 5 0 2.23

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Iberdrola.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 10.05% 7.96% 3.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Iberdrola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.87 billion 1.15 -$3.18 billion ($1.50) -7.80 Iberdrola $37.86 billion 2.05 $4.12 billion $2.51 19.45

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than UniCredit. UniCredit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iberdrola beats UniCredit on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; development of green hydrogen projects; and distribution and sale of gas. It has a total installed capacity of 55,111 MW; total renewable installed capacity of 34,923 MW; and 1,206,783 KM of transmission power lines, as well as serves approximately 34 million consumers. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self-consumption, and electric vehicles for residential customers; and management of energy facilities and supplies for industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

