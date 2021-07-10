UniLend Market Capitalization Achieves $17.81 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $904,451.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

