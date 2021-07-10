Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.49. 1,280,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,916. The company has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

