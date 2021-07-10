United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading 0% Higher

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.01. 1,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84.

United National Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBK)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

