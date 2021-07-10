United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.