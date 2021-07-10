United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

