Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,671,572 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $26,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uniti Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Uniti Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 650,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

