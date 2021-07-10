Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.01 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 587,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

