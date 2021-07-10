Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.07 million to $157.37 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $602.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.41 million to $605.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $769.44 million to $771.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.78. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

