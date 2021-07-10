USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $26.10 billion and approximately $1.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.71 or 0.06249485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00146010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,086,181,935 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

