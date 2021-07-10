Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,524,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.20 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

