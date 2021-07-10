Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 96,950,807 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.