Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 61.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.