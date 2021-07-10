Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.18. 40,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,948,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

