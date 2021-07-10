Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

