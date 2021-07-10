Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

