Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.51

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 80870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.