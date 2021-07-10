VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29.
About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.