VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60.

