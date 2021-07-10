VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 13th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
