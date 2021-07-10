VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

QQQN opened at $33.97 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45.

