VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

