VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:VSMV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.