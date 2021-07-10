Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 56,023 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 134.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

