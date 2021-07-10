Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 282.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 537,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

NYSE PAGS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

