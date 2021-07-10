Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,148 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 554,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.56 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

