Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

