Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

