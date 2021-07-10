Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $375,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $80.94 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.