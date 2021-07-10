Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,005 shares of company stock worth $2,363,944. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

