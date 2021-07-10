Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.92.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

