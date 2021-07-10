Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $281.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of V stock opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 160.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 143,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,638,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 33.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 912,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $2,468,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

