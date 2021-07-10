Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $109.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VC traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $113.09. 228,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,199. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.52 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Visteon by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

