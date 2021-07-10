Vistra (NYSE:VST) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.