Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of VST opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

