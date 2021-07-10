VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Hits $23.07 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, VITE has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066301 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,566,812 coins and its circulating supply is 484,995,702 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

