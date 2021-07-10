Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE VNT opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.