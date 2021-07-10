Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

