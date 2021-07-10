Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:MHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 25,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,590. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.