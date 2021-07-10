Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 571,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,308. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $191.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.20.

