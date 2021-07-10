Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.