Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Down 1.9%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.61. Approximately 9,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.74.

WBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$235.33 million and a PE ratio of 76.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.62%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

