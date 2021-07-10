Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 30,474 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 625.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,474 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,085,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,347,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

