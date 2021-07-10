Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $3.57 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.68. 2,560,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $183.01 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

