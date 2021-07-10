Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.33. 2,436,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,256. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.