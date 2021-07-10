Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. 3,109,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,894. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.43 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.