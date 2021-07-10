WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Trading Up 0.6%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.52 and last traded at $92.34. Approximately 4,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

