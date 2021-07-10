WeOwn Price Reaches $0.0091 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $909,265.26 and $114,565.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

